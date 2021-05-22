.
.
.
.
Language

Mauritania asks ICC to probe Israelis for ‘genocide’

A picture shows destruction at Al-Shuruq building in Gaza City's on May 20, 2021 following Israeli air strikes. Israel and the Palestinians are mired in their worst conflict in years as Israel pounds the Gaza Strip with air strikes and artillery, while Hamas militants fire rockets into the Jewish state. (AFP)
A picture shows destruction at Al-Shuruq building in Gaza City's on May 20, 2021 following Israeli air strikes. Israel and the Palestinians are mired in their worst conflict in years as Israel pounds the Gaza Strip with air strikes and artillery, while Hamas militants fire rockets into the Jewish state. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Mauritania asks ICC to probe Israelis for ‘genocide’

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Mauritania’s parliament on Saturday urged the International Criminal Court to prosecute Israeli officials for “genocide” after an 11-day conflict with Palestinians that claimed over 260 lives.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Mohamed Ould Rzeizime, a lawmaker from the ruling Union for the Republic party, told AFP that the 157-seat national assembly unanimously adopted the non-binding resolution.

“The national assembly considers the ongoing Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people as one of the worst crimes of genocide,” read the resolution, which was seen by AFP.

It added that the International Criminal Court (ICC) based in The Hague must “prosecute those involved in this aggression”.

Mauritania, a conservative Muslim nation of 4.5 million people, broke off diplomatic relations with Israel in 2009.

The ICC had already opened an investigation in March into possible war crimes in the Palestinian Territories by both Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups since 2014.

The move infuriated Israel which is not a member of the court, while Palestine has been a state party to the ICC since 2015.

Last week, outgoing ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said that she noted with “great concern the escalation of violence” in the West Bank and Gaza “and the possible commission of crimes under the Rome Statute,” which founded the ICC.

Read more:

Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader

UN security council calls for ‘full adherence’ to Gaza ceasefire: Statement

Israeli raids destroyed 50 pct of Gaza’s water network, affecting 800,000 people: UN

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israeli raids destroyed 50 pct of Gaza’s water network, affecting 800,000 people: UN Israeli raids destroyed 50 pct of Gaza’s water network, affecting 800,000 people: UN
Exclusive: Snapchat’s CEO reveals new app features, discusses rapid MENA growth  Exclusive: Snapchat’s CEO reveals new app features, discusses rapid MENA growth 
Top Content
Iran displays long-range drone, names it ‘Gaza’ in honor of Palestinians’ struggle Iran displays long-range drone, names it ‘Gaza’ in honor of Palestinians’ struggle
Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque
King Salman assures Palestinian President Abbas of Saudi Arabia’s support King Salman assures Palestinian President Abbas of Saudi Arabia’s support
India faces antifungal drug shortage as rare complication adds to COVID-19 woes India faces antifungal drug shortage as rare complication adds to COVID-19 woes
Investigation underway after fire erupts in Lebanon’s Beirut port: Security sources Investigation underway after fire erupts in Lebanon’s Beirut port: Security sources
Three injured in explosion at oil refinery in Iran’s Ahwaz: Report Three injured in explosion at oil refinery in Iran’s Ahwaz: Report
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More