Three injured in explosion at oil refinery in Iran’s Ahwaz: Report

Three people were injured when the Abadan Refinery in Iran exploded due to excessive heat, Al Arabiya reported on Thursday.

The oil refinery, located in the city of Abadan near the coast of the Arabian Gulf, is the largest, oldest, and most important Iranian oil refinery, according to Al Arabiya.

No further details have been provided yet.

