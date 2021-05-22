.
.
.
.
Language

Three injured in explosion at oil refinery in Iran’s Ahwaz: Report

A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani
A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq September 21, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Three injured in explosion at oil refinery in Iran’s Ahwaz: Report

Followed Unfollow

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Three people were injured when the Abadan Refinery in Iran exploded due to excessive heat, Al Arabiya reported on Thursday.

The oil refinery, located in the city of Abadan near the coast of the Arabian Gulf, is the largest, oldest, and most important Iranian oil refinery, according to Al Arabiya.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

No further details have been provided yet.

Read more:

Massive fire erupts in southwestern Iran, cause unknown: Reports

Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Exclusive: Snapchat’s CEO reveals new app features, discusses rapid MENA growth  Exclusive: Snapchat’s CEO reveals new app features, discusses rapid MENA growth 
‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study ‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study
Top Content
Iran displays long-range drone, names it ‘Gaza’ in honor of Palestinians’ struggle Iran displays long-range drone, names it ‘Gaza’ in honor of Palestinians’ struggle
King Salman assures Palestinian President Abbas of Saudi Arabia’s support King Salman assures Palestinian President Abbas of Saudi Arabia’s support
India faces antifungal drug shortage as rare complication adds to COVID-19 woes India faces antifungal drug shortage as rare complication adds to COVID-19 woes
In tactical shift, Iran grows new, loyal elite from among Iraqi militias: Reuters In tactical shift, Iran grows new, loyal elite from among Iraqi militias: Reuters
New Yorkers enjoy new ‘Little Island’ park floating on Hudson river New Yorkers enjoy new ‘Little Island’ park floating on Hudson river
Prince Harry: Pain of Diana’s death pushed me to drink and drugs Prince Harry: Pain of Diana’s death pushed me to drink and drugs
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More