.
.
.
.
Palestinian children walk amidst the rubble of buildings, destroyed by Israeli strikes, in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip on May 21, 2021. (Reuters)
Israeli raids destroyed 50 pct of Gaza’s water network, affecting 800,000 people: UN

The Associated Press, Gaza City 

Published: Updated:

The United Nations says approximately 800,000 people in Gaza do not have regular access to clean piped water, as nearly 50 percent of the water network was damaged in the recent raids by Israel.

Quoting Gaza’s public works and housing ministry, the UN’s office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said nearly 17,000 residential and commercial units have been damaged or destroyed in the 11-day attack.

These include 769 housing and commercial units that have been rendered uninhabitable, at least 1,042 units in some 258 buildings which have been destroyed and another 14,538 units that have suffered minor damage.

A ceasefire took effect Friday after an 11-day offensive that left more than 250 dead — the vast majority Palestinians — and brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished Gaza Strip

A Palestinian boy inspects the rubble of buildings, destroyed by Israeli strikes, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. (AFP)
The UN said 53 education facilities, six hospitals and 11 primary health care centers have been damaged since May 10.

One health center was severely damaged, the UN said, while one hospital is not operational because of lack of electricity.

Schools in Gaza remain closed, affecting almost 600,000 children.

Palestinians sit on the debris after returning to their destroyed house following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21, 2021. (Reuters)
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
