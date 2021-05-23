Explosion at Iranian chemical, fireworks factory in Isfahan injures nine: State media

An explosion and ensuing fire injured at least nine people in a chemical and fireworks factory in Iran’s central province of Isfahan early on Sunday, Iranian state media reported.

“The reason for the explosion at the Sepahan Nargostar chemical industry is under investigation while nine injured people have been transferred to hospital,” spokesman Abbas Abedi of the province’s medical emergency center was quoted as saying by the Mehr state news agency.

