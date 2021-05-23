.
Jordan’s King Abdullah says important to turn Gaza ceasefire into extended truce

Jordan’s King Abdullah attend a joint news conference following a meeting with the French president at the Elysee Palace in Paris on June 19, 2017. (Reuters)
A file photo shows Jordan's King Abdullah at a news conference. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Reuters

Jordan’s King Abdullah stressed on Sunday the importance of the Gaza ceasefire being translated into an extended truce, state news agency Petra reported.

King Abdullah said Jordan “puts all its diplomatic relations and capabilities at the service of the Palestinian cause,” Petra reported.

The king also said “there is no alternative to a two-state solution to achieve just and comprehensive peace,” Petra added.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s foreign minister is to visit Jordan on Sunday to discuss ways to build on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, de-escalate tensions in the Palestinian territories and revive the Middle East peace process, a foreign ministry statement said.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will meet Jordan’s King Abdullah and the Jordanian foreign minister during the visit, the statement said.

