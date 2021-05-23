.
.
.
.
Language

US Secretary says no sign yet Iran will comply with nuclear terms to lift sanctions

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a news conference with Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab following their bilateral meeting in London, Britain May 3, 2021 during the G7 foreign ministers meeting. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Reuters)
Nuclear

US Secretary says no sign yet Iran will comply with nuclear terms to lift sanctions

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Washington

Published: Updated:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said the US has not seen yet whether Iran will do what it must to come into compliance with its nuclear commitments in order to have sanctions removed.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran President Hassan Rouhani last week said the United States was ready to lift trade sanction, although a senior Iranian official contradicted him, and European diplomats said very difficult issues remained.

Indirect talks have been underway in Vienna as the Biden administration seeks a path forward with Iran, including how Tehran can resume compliance with the 2105 nuclear deal with world powers.

“Iran, I think, knows what it needs to do to come back into compliance on the nuclear side, and what we haven’t yet seen is whether Iran is ready and willing to make a decision to do what it has to do. That’s the test and we don’t yet have an answer,” Blinken told ABC News’ “This Week With George Stephanopoulos” program.

With a fifth round of discussions ahead, Blinken said, “the first thing that we need to do is put the nuclear problem back in the box.” The talks, he added, helped clarify what both sides needed to do to move forward.

The US abandoned the international pact in 2018 under former Republican US President Donald Trump, who reimposed sanctions on Iran’s oil, banking and shipping sectors.

Democratic President Joe Biden, who succeeded Trump in January, has said he believes Iran is seriously engaging in talks but that it remained unclear what steps Tehran would actually take to comply with the deal, cemented when Biden was vice president under former President Barack Obama.

Read more:

IAEA will have no access to Iran’s nuclear sites images: Parliament speaker

Iran says it may extend UN inspector access if nuclear talks stay ‘on right track’

UN nuclear watchdog says in talks with Iran on nuclear monitoring deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to green list, including US, UK, Israel Abu Dhabi adds six countries to green list, including US, UK, Israel
Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem
Top Content
Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque
CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people
Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader
Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic
Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency
Shamed BBC journalist Martin Bashir says sorry to princes over Diana interview Shamed BBC journalist Martin Bashir says sorry to princes over Diana interview
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More