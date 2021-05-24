.
Iraq’s Ain al-Asad base, where US forces work, attacked with rocket: US Coalition

In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, a US Air Force plane, background, lands at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq. (AP)
Reuters, Baghdad

Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts US and other international forces, was attacked with a rocket on Monday, but no one was hurt, a coalition spokesman said.

US Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the US-led international military coalition, tweeted that initial reports suggested the attack took place at 1:35 p.m. (1035 GMT). He said the damage was being assessed.

The United States accuses Iranian-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday’s attack.

