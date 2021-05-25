.
.
.
.
Language

Blinken says US to provide $75 million in assistance to Palestinians

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, right, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold a joint press conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 25, 2021. (AP)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, right, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold a joint press conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 25, 2021. (AP)

Blinken says US to provide $75 million in assistance to Palestinians

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Biden administration will ask the US Congress for $75 million development and economic assistance for Palestinians, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday, and added that Washington will be moving forward with the process to reopen the US Consulate in Jerusalem.

Speaking after his meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Blinken said the United States would also provide $5.5 million in immediate disaster assistance for Gaza and $32 million to United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

- Developing

Read more: Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Top Content
Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response
Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media
White House says it hopes WHO COVID-19 investigation can be more transparent White House says it hopes WHO COVID-19 investigation can be more transparent
Hezbollah military expert killed in raid in Marib: Yemeni army source Hezbollah military expert killed in raid in Marib: Yemeni army source
Lebanon’s banking sector did not collapse: Central Bank Governor Lebanon’s banking sector did not collapse: Central Bank Governor
Military advisor to Iran’s Khamenei quits presidential race for top judge Raisi Military advisor to Iran’s Khamenei quits presidential race for top judge Raisi
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More