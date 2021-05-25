.
Egypt’s president Sisi discusses Gaza ceasefire with US President Biden

Palestinians sit on the debris after returning to their destroyed house following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21, 2021. (Reuters)
Palestinians sit on the debris after returning to their destroyed house following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21, 2021. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Egypt’s president Sisi discusses Gaza ceasefire with US President Biden

Reuters

Egypt’s president discussed on Monday with US President Joe Biden strengthening the Gaza ceasefire, urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza and international efforts to rebuild it, the Egyptian presidency spokesman said in a statement.

President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi and Biden discussed “developments of the Palestinian cause and ways to revive the peace process after the recent developments,” the spokesman added.

Jordan’s King Abdullah says important to turn Gaza ceasefire into extended truce

Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds, UN to launch Gaza aid appeal

