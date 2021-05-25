Egypt’s president Sisi discusses Gaza ceasefire with US President Biden
Egypt’s president discussed on Monday with US President Joe Biden strengthening the Gaza ceasefire, urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza and international efforts to rebuild it, the Egyptian presidency spokesman said in a statement.
President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi and Biden discussed “developments of the Palestinian cause and ways to revive the peace process after the recent developments,” the spokesman added.
