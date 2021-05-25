.
.
.
.
Language

Ethiopia began second phase of filling Grand Renaissance Dam early May, says Sudan

The $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), under construction near Ethiopia’s border with Sudan on the Blue Nile, which flows into the Nile river. (Reuters)
The $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), under construction near Ethiopia’s border with Sudan on the Blue Nile, which flows into the Nile river. (Reuters)

Ethiopia began second phase of filling Grand Renaissance Dam early May, says Sudan

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Khartoum

Published: Updated:

Ethiopia began the second phase of filling the reservoir behind its giant Grand Renaissance Dam in early May, a senior Sudanese official said on Tuesday, a process expected to accelerate in July and August after seasonal rains.

Ethiopian authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Further construction work on the dam had already allowed for the second phase to start, the official at Sudan’s irrigation ministry told Reuters. Ethiopia began filling the reservoir behind the dam, which is still under construction on the Blue Nile close to the border with Sudan, last year.

The move alarmed downstream countries Sudan and Egypt, which were seeking a legally binding agreement on the dam’s operation and have stepped up their efforts to secure one ahead of the second phase of filling.

Talks aimed at reaching a deal have repeatedly stalled.

Ethiopia says the hydropower dam is crucial to its economic development, and that it is asserting its rights over Nile waters long controlled by downstream countries under colonial-era agreements.

Widely arid Egypt relies on the Nile for as much as 90 percent of its fresh water and sees the dam as a potentially existential threat. Sudan is concerned about the operation of its own Nile dams and water stations.

Read more:
Ethiopia set to start generating power from controversial Blue Nile River dam

Egypt foreign minister says water safe despite Ethiopia dam threat

Egypt, Sudan reject Ethiopian proposal for data sharing on Renaissance dam

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Top Content
Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response
Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media
Hezbollah military expert killed in raid in Marib: Yemeni army source Hezbollah military expert killed in raid in Marib: Yemeni army source
White House says it hopes WHO COVID-19 investigation can be more transparent White House says it hopes WHO COVID-19 investigation can be more transparent
Lebanon’s banking sector did not collapse: Central Bank Governor Lebanon’s banking sector did not collapse: Central Bank Governor
Military advisor to Iran’s Khamenei quits presidential race for top judge Raisi Military advisor to Iran’s Khamenei quits presidential race for top judge Raisi
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More