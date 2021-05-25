Hezbollah military expert killed in raid in Marib: Yemeni army source

A military expert from Lebanon’s Hezbollah was killed in a raid by Arab Coalition forces in Yemen’s Marib, a Yemeni army source told Al Arabiya on Tuesday.

Mustafa al-Gharawi, a member of Hezbollah’s military team working with the Iran-backed Houthi militia, was killed by an airstrike on Monday, the source added.

Al-Gharawi was killed in the Serwah front, west of Marib, where he had joined the Houthis from Sanaa on April 21, according to the source.

The Yemeni army had on Monday announced the downing of two drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthis, one of which targeted a popular market in Marib. Several civilians were killed as a result, the army said.

Three civilians were also injured in the attack.

