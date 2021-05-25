Israeli forces kill young Palestinian man in West Bank: Security sources

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank Tuesday, Palestinian and Israeli security sources said, hours before US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Israel for talks.

The Palestinian security source said the forces killed a young man in the Al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah.

An Israeli security official told AFP that during “attempted arrests” of “terror activists in Ramallah,” one of the people aiding the activists was killed by border police.

-Developing