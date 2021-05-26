Germany’s Merkel, Egypt’s Sisi agree Gaza ceasefire must be stabilized 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed in a video call with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi that the Gaza ceasefire must be stabilized, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.

They also agreed on the goal of supporting a resumption in political negotiations, he said.

This came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met top officials in Cairo on Wednesday during a Middle East tour aimed at shoring up a ceasefire that ended the worst fighting in years between Israel and Palestinian militants.

Egypt has longstanding relations with both sides in the conflict and played a key role in brokering the Gaza ceasefire after 11 days of violence, in coordination with the United States.

Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza and has security contacts with Hamas, is likely to have a role in channeling aid, a senior US State Department official said earlier.

During the fighting, Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and its Sinai Peninsula in order to provide medical aid and evacuate the wounded.

It also sent a security delegation to Israel and Gaza to reinforce the ceasefire after it came into effect on Friday.