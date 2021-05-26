Iraq arrests chief of Iran-backed PMU over attacks on base hosting US forces: Sources

Iraqi security forces on Wednesday arrested Qasim Muslih, a senior commander in the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) militias, under the country’s anti-terrorism law, three security sources said.

Muslih was arrested in Baghdad for involvement in several attacks including recent assaults on Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts US and other international forces, two of the security sources with direct knowledge of the arrest told Reuters.

Muslih is the Anbar province head of the PMU militias, a grouping of mostly Shia militias backed by neighboring Iran, which the United States regards as the biggest threat to security in the Middle East.

A copy of the arrest warrant issued for Muslih that circulated on social media and was verified by the security sources said that he was arrested under the anti-terrorism law, but did not have further information.

The air base was attacked at least twice this month with rockets and an unmanned aerial surveillance system.

