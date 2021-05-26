Jordan’s king welcomes US move to reopen consulate in Jerusalem

Jordan’s King Abdullah told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken he welcomed the administration’s move to reopen the US consulate in Jerusalem, state owned media said.

Blinken said Tuesday the Biden administration would reopen its consulate in Jerusalem, which had served as a de facto embassy for the Palestinians until former President Donald Trump shuttered it in 2019.

