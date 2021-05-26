.
One dead, two injured in blast at petrochemical facility in Iran’s Asaluyeh

FILE PHOTO: A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo
A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag. (File photo: Reuters)

One person died and two others were wounded in an explosion at a petrochemical complex in southern Iran on Wednesday, state news agency IRNA reported.

The governor of the city of Asaluyeh in Bushehr province, where the explosion occurred, said the incident was due to the explosion of the oxygen transmission pipeline to two petrochemical companies in the city.

“Currently, a technical emergency working group has been formed to investigate the cause of the accident, and after clarifying the dimensions of the accident, information will be provided,” Abdolnabi Yousefi told IRNA.

On Saturday, three people were injured when the Abadan Refinery in southern Iran exploded due to excessive heat, Iranian media reported.

In 2020, Iran witnessed a series of mysterious fires and explosions across the country, some of them at sensitive military and nuclear sites.

