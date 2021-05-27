.
.
.
.
Language

Lebanon’s central bank says not enough reserves for import of medical supplies

A nurse in protective clothing holds coronavirus testing material, at a center in the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut on Jan. 11, 2021. (AP)
A nurse in protective clothing holds coronavirus testing material, at a center in the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut. (File photo: AP)

Lebanon’s central bank says not enough reserves for import of medical supplies

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s central bank said on Thursday it could not keep up its imports of subsidized medical goods without using its mandatory reserves and asked the relevant authorities to find a solution to the problem.

Lebanon, in the throes of a financial crisis that is threatening its stability, has been subsidizing fuel, wheat and medicine since last year.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lebanon’s pound has crashed 90 percent since late 2019 in a financial meltdown that poses the biggest threat to stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.

On Wednesday, Lebanon’s army chief Joseph Aoun warned France that an economic crisis had put the military on the verge of collapse and Paris offered emergency food and medical aid for troops in hopes of preserving law and order, sources said.

France, which has led aid efforts to its former colony, has sought to pressure Lebanon’s squabbling politicians who have failed to agree on a new government and launch reforms to unlock foreign cash.

Discontent is brewing among Lebanon’s security forces over a currency crash wiping out most of the value of their salaries.

In unusually outspoken comments in March, Aoun said his warnings to Lebanese officials that this could lead to an “implosion” had fallen on deaf ears.

According to three people with knowledge of his visit to Paris, Aoun told senior French officials that the situation was untenable.

Read more:

Lebanon will never regain sovereignty with Hezbollah’s current status: David Hale

World Food Program boosts assistance in Lebanon as economic crisis deepens

Lebanon’s central bank announces new foreign exchange system

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals
Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief
Top Content
Eight killed, including gunman, in shooting at California railyard: Police Eight killed, including gunman, in shooting at California railyard: Police
German researchers find possible cause for rare COVID-19 vaccines blood clot risk German researchers find possible cause for rare COVID-19 vaccines blood clot risk
One dead, two injured in blast at petrochemical facility in Iran’s Asaluyeh One dead, two injured in blast at petrochemical facility in Iran’s Asaluyeh
Sri Lanka battles fire on vessel loaded with chemicals Sri Lanka battles fire on vessel loaded with chemicals
World Tourism Organization to establish headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh  World Tourism Organization to establish headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh 
Iraq arrests commander in Iran-backed PMU over activist’s murder: Security source Iraq arrests commander in Iran-backed PMU over activist’s murder: Security source
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More