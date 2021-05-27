UN Human Rights Council votes for probe into ‘crimes’ committed in Gaza conflict

The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed on Thursday to launch an international investigation into crimes committed during the 11-day conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza.

By a vote of 24 states in favor, 9 against, with 14 abstentions, the 47-member forum adopted a resolution brought by the organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Palestinian delegation to the United Nations.

“The draft resolution ... is therefore adopted,” Nazhat Shameem Khan, Fiji’s ambassador who serves as current president of the Geneva forum, said after an all-day special session.

The US said that it deeply regretted a decision by the UN Human Rights Council to launch an international investigation into crimes that may have been committed in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

“The action today instead threatens to imperil the progress that has been made,” said the statement issued by the US mission to the UN in Geneva.

The US, which has observer status and no vote at the Geneva forum, did not speak in the all-day special session which adopted a resolution brought by the organization for Islamic Cooperation and the Palestinian delegation to the UN.

