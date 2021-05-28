.
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani congratulates Syria’s Assad on election victory

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council In Yerevan, Armenia October 1, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY//File Photo
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council In Yerevan, Armenia October 1, 2019. (File photo:

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani congratulates Syria's Assad on election victory

Reuters

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Friday congratulated Syria’s Bashar al-Assad on winning a fourth presidential term, according to an Iranian presidential website.

“I sincerely congratulate you on the successful conduct of the elections and your re-election as President of the Syrian Arab Republic,” Rouhani said in a statement to Iran’s close ally Assad.

“The Syrian people took an important step in deciding the fate and prosperity of Syria with their large turnout and decisive choice,” Rouhani added, according to his website.

Assad won the election on Thursday with a majority of 95.1 percent.

