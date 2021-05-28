.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah congratulates Syria’s President al-Assad on election victory

Posters of Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad are seen outside a polling station before polls open for the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria May 26, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Lebanon’s Hezbollah on Friday congratulated Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad on winning a fourth term in office, it said in a statement.

“We hope that upcoming years will be a great opportunity for Syria to return to playing its natural and leading role globally and regionally,” it said.

Assad won the election on Thursday with a majority of 95.1 percent.

Russia’s Putin tells Syria’s Assad vote win confirms is ‘political authority’

Syria’s President al-Assad wins fourth term in office with 95.1 percent of votes

China congratulates Syria’s Assad on reelection for fourth term

