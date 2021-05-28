Lebanon’s Hezbollah congratulates Syria’s President al-Assad on election victory
Lebanon’s Hezbollah on Friday congratulated Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad on winning a fourth term in office, it said in a statement.
“We hope that upcoming years will be a great opportunity for Syria to return to playing its natural and leading role globally and regionally,” it said.
Assad won the election on Thursday with a majority of 95.1 percent.
