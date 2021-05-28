.
.
.
.
Language

WHO calls for access to Gaza patients, evacuation for medical treatment

A woman reacts while standing near the rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday that housed The Associated Press, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media outlets, in Gaza City. (AP)
A woman reacts while standing near the rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday that housed The Associated Press, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media outlets, in Gaza City. (AP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

WHO calls for access to Gaza patients, evacuation for medical treatment

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The World Health Organization called on Friday for access to patients in the Gaza strip and the possibility to be able to evacuate them for medical treatment as health workers struggle to care for the sick and wounded after 11 days of Israeli attacks.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a Geneva briefing that around 600 patients, including some with chronic conditions, needed to be referred outside of the Palestinian enclave since hostilities began earlier this month, but had been unable to due to crossing closures.

Dozens of health centers were damaged during Israeli bombings earlier this month, prompting the WHO to warn that facilities risked being overwhelmed.

Read more:

Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief

UN appeals for $95 million to help Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank

Netanyahu: Israel’s response will be very powerful if Hamas breaks ceasefire

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals
Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report clinical trials Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report clinical trials
Top Content
Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief
Syria’s President al-Assad wins fourth term in office with 95.1 percent of votes Syria’s President al-Assad wins fourth term in office with 95.1 percent of votes
Russia to supply UN children’s fund with Sputnik V doses for 110 mln people Russia to supply UN children’s fund with Sputnik V doses for 110 mln people
UN Human Rights Council votes for probe into ‘crimes’ committed in Gaza conflict UN Human Rights Council votes for probe into ‘crimes’ committed in Gaza conflict
Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals
US intelligence community acknowledges two theories of COVID-19 origin US intelligence community acknowledges two theories of COVID-19 origin
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More