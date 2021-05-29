.
.
.
.
Language

Egypt’s FM to meet Israeli counterpart on Sunday

** FILE ** Israeli, left, and Egyptian flags flutter in the wind at the border post between the two countries in this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2001 file photo taken out of the window of the Hilton hotel in the Red Sea resort of Taba, Egypt, approximately 100 meters from the crossing. (AP Photo/Enric Marti)
Israeli, left, and Egyptian flags flutter in the wind at the border post between the two countries in this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2001 file photo taken out of the window of the Hilton hotel in the Red Sea resort of Taba, Egypt, approximately 100 meters from the crossing. (File photo: AP)

Egypt’s FM to meet Israeli counterpart on Sunday

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Shoukry is due to meet his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi on Sunday for talks, Egypt’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Egypt is working with the US and other regional partners towards reinforcing a ceasefire it brokered between Israel and Palestinian militants, facilitated in part due to its longstanding relations with both sides.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ministry’s statement had no further details.

Separately, Israeli news website Walla reported that the head of the Egyptian general intelligence Abbas Kamel was due to travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories on Sunday to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas officials.

Neither Israeli nor Palestinian officials immediately responded to requests for comment.

Read more:

Iran’s Quds Force chief says Israelis should ‘return’ to US, Europe

US, again, reaffirms ‘ironclad’ support for Israel: Pentagon

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes, says health ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US
Indian, UK hybrid COVID-19 variant detected in Vietnam Indian, UK hybrid COVID-19 variant detected in Vietnam
Top Content
Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US
Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials
India extends COVID-19 travel ban until the end of June India extends COVID-19 travel ban until the end of June
Explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia intercepted: Coalition Explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia intercepted: Coalition
Iran’s Quds Force chief says Israelis should ‘return’ to US, Europe Iran’s Quds Force chief says Israelis should ‘return’ to US, Europe
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes, says health ministry Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes, says health ministry
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More