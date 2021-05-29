Iran’s Quds Force chief says Israelis should ‘return’ to US, Europe

Israelis should leave Israel and “return to their homes” in the United States and Europe, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force Esmail Ghaani said on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We recommend that the Zionists return and buy back their homes that they sold in Europe and America when they moved to the occupied territories before they become more expensive,” the semi-official Fars news agency quoted Ghaani as saying.

The Quds Force is the foreign arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Ghaani succeeded top military commander Qassem Soleimani as head of the force following the latter’s US killing in January 2020.

Ghaani said the Palestinian militant group Hamas could have targeted “many” infrastructure facilities in Israel during the conflict earlier this month but did not because “it will not be long before the Palestinians are the ones using them.”

He also said the thousands of rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel during the conflict were all locally made.

“The Palestinians should think about administering the whole of Palestine and the Zionist regime should think about leaving this land,” Ghaani added.

Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire on May 21 that ended 11 days of fighting.

Iran, which does not recognise Israel, is a top backer of Hamas.

Read more:

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes, says health ministry

US, again, reaffirms ‘ironclad’ support for Israel: Pentagon

UN Human Rights Council votes for probe into ‘crimes’ committed in Gaza conflict