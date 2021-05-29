US, again, reaffirms ‘ironclad’ support for Israel: Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Friday, again, reiterated Washington’s “ironclad” support for Tel Aviv in a phone call with his Israeli counterpart.

“Secretary Austin reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad support for Israel’s security,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement.

The US has repeated its stance that it stands behind Israel following the 11-day Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

The Biden administration’s so-called quiet diplomacy and Egyptian efforts led to a ceasefire between the Hamas militant group and Israel last week.

On Friday, Austin shared the administration’s support “for building on the ceasefire to establish enduring security.”

“Both parties agreed to remain in close coordination on shared defense priorities,” Kirby said.

Despite increased opposition to US military support for Israel, President Joe Biden pushed through a $735 million weapons sale to Israel and vowed to replenish the “Iron Dome” with rockets.

