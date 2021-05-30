.
.
.
.
Egypt’s FM urges Israel to refrain from actions that lead to escalation

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi at Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt May 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi at Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt May 30, 2021. (Reuters)

Egypt's FM urges Israel to refrain from actions that lead to escalation

Reuters, Cairo

Egypt’s foreign minister in a meeting with his Israeli counterpart on Sunday stressed the need to refrain from all practices that lead to escalation, especially in the Palestinian territories, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Sameh Shoukry told visiting counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi that Israel has to take into account the special sensitivity associated with East Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and all Islamic and Christian holy sites, the statement added.

-Developing

Explore More