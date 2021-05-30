Egypt’s FM urges Israel to refrain from actions that lead to escalation

Egypt’s foreign minister in a meeting with his Israeli counterpart on Sunday stressed the need to refrain from all practices that lead to escalation, especially in the Palestinian territories, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Sameh Shoukry told visiting counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi that Israel has to take into account the special sensitivity associated with East Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and all Islamic and Christian holy sites, the statement added.

