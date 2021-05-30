.
.
.
.
Language

Iran to try jailed French tourist for spying, propaganda: Lawyer

Iran and France two flags together realations textile cloth fabric texture stock photo
Iran and France flags. (Stock photo)

Iran to try jailed French tourist for spying, propaganda: Lawyer

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Tehran 

Published: Updated:

Iranian prosecutors have confirmed a French man detained in Iran will be tried for espionage and “propaganda against the system,” his lawyer told AFP on Sunday.

Benjamin Briere, born in 1985, was arrested in Iran in May 2020, allegedly while flying a drone and taking photographs in a prohibited area.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Espionage is punishable by death in Iran, while the charge of “propaganda against the system” can incur a prison sentence of three months to one year.

Lawyer Said Dehghan, who also represents another French national held in the country, told AFP the investigation had been completed and the prosecution had confirmed the charges.

“The prosecutor is preparing the indictment and sending it to the revolutionary court for the continuation of the judicial process,” Dehghan said.

Frenchman held in Iran on spy charges ‘was a tourist,’ says his sister Middle East Frenchman held in Iran on spy charges ‘was a tourist,’ says his sister

Briere, who is being held in the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran, was also facing charges of “corruption on earth,” one of the most serious offences under Iranian law, and drinking alcohol, punishable by flogging, but those charges were dismissed after the investigation.

The announcement comes days after an open letter from Briere’s sister, Blandine Briere, was published by French weekly Le Point, in which she appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron to push for her brother’s release.

She said the charges were “baseless” and that Briere had become a “negotiating tool.”

In March, a spokesman for the French foreign ministry said Briere was benefitting from consular support and that its embassy in Tehran was in “regular contact” with him.

Arrests of foreigners in Iran – especially dual nationals, who are often accused of espionage – have multiplied since former US president Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the United States from a nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed harsh sanctions against Tehran.

Iran has conducted several exchanges of foreign prisoners, including researchers, with countries holding Iranian nationals.

Read more:

Frenchman held in Iran on spy charges ‘was a tourist,’ says his sister

Jailed French tourist in Iran Benjamin Briere faces spying charges: Lawyer

Iran arrested French tourist nine months ago

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s 2022 election facing postponement: Experts Lebanon’s 2022 election facing postponement: Experts
Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US
Top Content
Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US
Iran’s Quds Force chief says Israelis should ‘return’ to US, Europe Iran’s Quds Force chief says Israelis should ‘return’ to US, Europe
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
UAE approves GSK’s Sotrovimab COVID-19 drug for emergency use UAE approves GSK’s Sotrovimab COVID-19 drug for emergency use
Belgium recalls ambassador to South Korea after wife slaps shop employee Belgium recalls ambassador to South Korea after wife slaps shop employee
Arab Coalition foils imminent Houthi attack in Red Sea Arab Coalition foils imminent Houthi attack in Red Sea
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More