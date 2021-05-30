.
.
.
.
Language

Pope to host July 1 summit with Lebanon’s Christian leaders

Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi Blessing, after celebrating Easter Mass on April 04, 2021 at St. Peter's Basilica in The Vatican during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi Blessing, after celebrating Easter Mass on April 04, 2021 at St. Peter's Basilica in The Vatican during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)

Pope to host July 1 summit with Lebanon’s Christian leaders

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Pope Francis said Sunday he would invite Lebanon’s Christian leaders to the Vatican on July 1 to reflect and pray for “peace and stability” in the stricken Middle Eastern nation.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lebanon is in the throes of a double economic and political crisis.

It is experiencing its worst financial downturn since the 1975-1990 civil war, with more than half the population now living below the poverty line.

Meanwhile, bickering political leaders have yet to agree on a new government to replace the outgoing cabinet of caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab who resigned in the wake of last summer’s deadly port explosion.

“On July 1 I will meet in the Vatican with the main leaders of the Christian communities in Lebanon, for a day of reflection on the country’s worrying situation and to pray together for the gift of peace and stability”, the pope said.

Delivering his Sunday Angelus message, Francis urged the faithful “to accompany the preparation of this event with solidarity prayers, invoking a more peaceful future for that beloved country”.

Read more:

Lebanon’s banking sector did not collapse: Central Bank Governor

Lebanon will never regain sovereignty with Hezbollah’s current status: David Hale

UAE expresses strong disapproval of ‘disgraceful, racist’ statements of Lebanese FM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s 2022 election facing postponement: Experts Lebanon’s 2022 election facing postponement: Experts
Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US
Top Content
Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US
Iran’s Quds Force chief says Israelis should ‘return’ to US, Europe Iran’s Quds Force chief says Israelis should ‘return’ to US, Europe
UAE approves GSK’s Sotrovimab COVID-19 drug for emergency use UAE approves GSK’s Sotrovimab COVID-19 drug for emergency use
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Belgium recalls ambassador to South Korea after wife slaps shop employee Belgium recalls ambassador to South Korea after wife slaps shop employee
Arab Coalition foils imminent Houthi attack in Red Sea Arab Coalition foils imminent Houthi attack in Red Sea
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More