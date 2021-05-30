.
The Houthi militia is spreading fabrications of fake victories: al-Maliki

the official spokesperson of the Arab Coalition Turki al-Maliki
The official spokesperson of the Arab Coalition Turki al-Maliki. (Supplied)

The Houthi militia is spreading fabrications of fake victories: al-Maliki

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Arab Coalition Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki said on Saturday that the Iran-backed Houthi militias are spreading fabrications of fake victories.

“The propaganda carried out by the Houthis aims to raise the morale of their members," al-Maliki added.

"Houthi militias are trying to calm the popular anger in the areas they control with fabrication. The goal of such media fabrications is to cover the reality of the operational situation on the ground, and the heavy losses of terrorist elements and militia's military equipment in the governorates of Ma'rib and Al-Jawf, where more than 4000 vehicles and vehicles were destroyed," al-Maliki added.

He also confirmed that the coalition operations have left more than twenty thousand Houthi terrorists dead and wounded during the past six months.

"The Saudi armed forces and the coalition forces are taking their defensive positions along the Saudi-Yemeni border and supporting the Yemeni army forces in their combat operations inside Yemen, which controls a distance of 30 km inside Saada governorate," al-Maliki added.

