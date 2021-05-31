.
Iran enriched uranium stockpile 16 times over deal limit: IAEA

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidential office on April 10, 2021, shows a grab of a videoconference screen of an enginere inside Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant. (AFP)
AFP

The UN nuclear watchdog said in a report on Monday that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium is around 16 times the limit laid down in the 2015 deal with world powers.

The report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) gave an estimate of the stockpile of 3,241 kilograms (7,145 pounds) but cautioned that it was not able to verify the total.

The limit laid down in the deal was 300 kilograms of uranium in a particular compound form, the equivalent of 202.8 kilograms of uranium.

