Erdogan says Turkey hopes to maximize cooperation with Egypt, Gulf nations

Turkey hopes to maximize its cooperation with Egypt and Gulf nations “on a win-win basis”, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, as Ankara works to repair its strained ties with Cairo and some Gulf Arab nations after years of tensions.

Relations between Ankara and Cairo have been strained since Egypt’s army toppled Muslim Brotherhood president close to Erdogan in 2013.

“Our desire is to use these opportunities for cooperation at the maximum level and improve our ties on a win-win basis... The same situation is valid for all Gulf countries too,” Erdogan told an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber.

