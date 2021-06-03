.
Arab Israeli party joins coalition aiming to oust Netanyahu: Statement

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, May 30, 2021. (AP)
The leader of the Arab Israeli Islamic conservative party Raam, Mansour Abbas, joined a coalition to oust long-time premier Benjamin Netanyahu at the eleventh hour on Wednesday.

“Abbas and Yair Lapid signed a coalition agreement to form a unity government,” said a statement from the office of Lapid, the head of the opposition tasked with forming a government before a 11:59 pm (2059 GMT) deadline.

