Lebanon asks UN chief to find ways to fund special tribunal on Hariri assassination

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Hassan Diab, asked the UN secretary general in a letter on Friday to urgently explore ways of financing the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) in light of funding difficulties.



“The Government of Lebanon would be grateful to Your Excellency for urgently exploring different and alternative means of financing the Tribunal with the Security Council and Member States,” he said in the letter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



An exclusive report by Reuters last week revealed that the UN tribunal, set up to prosecute those behind the 2005 assassination of Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri had run out of funding amid Lebanon’s economic and political crisis, threatening plans for future trials.



The tribunal, which is 51 percent funded by voluntary contributions and 49 percent by the Lebanese government, could close after July if the funding shortage is not resolved.



On Thursday, judges at the tribunal scrapped a new trial against the man convicted of the 2005 Hariri assassination because of the expectations of a shut down.



Lebanon is in the throes of a deep financial crisis that is threatening its stability.



The crisis, which erupted in late 2019, has wiped out jobs, put more than half of the population under the poverty line and eroded about 90 percent of the value of the currency.



“While we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the STL, we firmly believe that these financial difficulties should not hinder the completion of its work to the end,” Diab said.

Advertisement

Read more:

Lebanon: UN seeks funds to extend tribunal investigating Rafik Hariri assassination



International community welcomes ruling on Rafik Hariri killing at UN-backed tribunal



The Hariri Tribunal sentence is more valuable than it seems