.
.
.
.
Language

Russian charter flights to Egypt to resume in coming days

Russian charter airplane Ural airlines arrives at the airport of the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 12, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)

Russian charter flights to Egypt to resume in coming days

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russian charter flights to Egyptian resorts are expected to resume in the coming days after a years-long hiatus, Interfax news agency cited the boss of Aeroflot as saying on Friday.

“We understand that there is a high degree of readiness for the reopening of two more destinations (to Egypt), Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh, but we do not know yet when and how this will happen,” Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov told Reuters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Flights to resort destinations Sharm al-Sheikh and Hurghada were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai in October 2015, killing 224 people.

The Metrojet plane had been taking Russian holidaymakers home from Sharm el-Sheikh to St Petersburg in 2015, when it broke up over the Sinai Peninsula, killing all on board. A group affiliated with ISIS militants claimed responsibility.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers
Top Content
Yemen fuel tanker FSO Safer could ‘explode at any moment’: Greenpeace Yemen fuel tanker FSO Safer could ‘explode at any moment’: Greenpeace
UAE, Bahrain make Pfizer/BioNTech shot available to those who got Sinopharm vaccine UAE, Bahrain make Pfizer/BioNTech shot available to those who got Sinopharm vaccine
Iraqi officials: Explosion at Baghdad restaurant kills 3, injures 16 Iraqi officials: Explosion at Baghdad restaurant kills 3, injures 16
Saudi Arabia draws hundreds at first Riyadh concert since COVID-19 outbreak Saudi Arabia draws hundreds at first Riyadh concert since COVID-19 outbreak
Iran-backed Houthis refusing to engage ‘meaningfully’ on a Yemen ceasefire: US Iran-backed Houthis refusing to engage ‘meaningfully’ on a Yemen ceasefire: US
It’s time for the Middle East to work together on climate change, afforestation It’s time for the Middle East to work together on climate change, afforestation
Before you go
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Explore More