Armed attacks on Jordan security forces, some injured: Ministry

Pictures shows an injured security officer after clashes with rioters. (Photo courtesy: Petra)

Agencies

Jordan's interior ministry said the past few hours witnessed armed attacks on security forces near Queen Alia International Airport road, some security personnel injured, according to state news agency Petra.

In a separate statement published by Petra, Jordan's Police said four members of a security force "dealing with the riots in
the Naour Brigade were injured and they are under treatment."

The police's media spokesman added that the security force had been dealing on Saturday evening with riots, burning vehicles, and fire shootings by a group of people in the Naour area.

Picture shows injured oficcers following clashes with rioters. (Photo courtesy: Petra)
