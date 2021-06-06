.
.
.
.
Protesters fire guns near Jordanian capital Amman, police respond with tear gas

Supporters of banned lawmaker Osama al-Ajarma fired guns near the Jordanian capital Amman. (Screengrab)
Supporters of banned lawmaker Osama al-Ajarma fired guns near the Jordanian capital Amman. (Screengrab)

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Supporters of banned lawmaker Osama al-Ajarma fired guns near the Jordanian capital Amman on Sunday amid unrest over the parliament ban, an Al Arabiya correspondent reported.

In response to the gunfire, Jordanian forces fired tear gas to disperse the protesters that have taken to the streets in the suburban area called Naour.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate soon after released a statement saying anyone trying to reach the location of the clashes will be arrested, Al Arabiya reported.

There was heavy security presence in the area that witnessed violent clashes overnight, resulting in the injury of at least four members of the security force on Saturday.

Witnesses told Reuters the overnight attacks were triggered by tribal supporters of a the lawmaker.

Al-Ajarma, was banned from Parliament for one year last week for insulting the body in a speech, inciting calls for protests by members of his tribe.

The Interior Ministry said on Saturday that it would not allow any gatherings that breached the law governing public gatherings.

Clashes between some unruly members of Jordan's powerful frequently take place in a country where tribes are the backbone of the security forces and the army.

With Reuters

