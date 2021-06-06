.
.
.
.
Language

Israeli police arrest Palestinian activist twins from East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah

Palestinian activist Muna el-Kurd (C) takes part in a rally to demand the reopening of the Israeli Police checkpoint at the entrance of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem, on May 29, 2021. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP)
Palestinian activist Muna el-Kurd (C) takes part in a rally to demand the reopening of the Israeli Police checkpoint at the entrance of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem, on May 29, 2021. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israeli police arrest Palestinian activist twins from East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israeli police detained two prominent Palestinian activists on Sunday who have become the face of a campaign to halt Palestinian evictions from a flashpoint East Jerusalem neighborhood.

Supporters of Muna and Mohammed El-Kurd, who are twins, say their detention is part of a broader Israeli effort to halt opposition to the evictions in Sheikh Jarrah, where Jewish settlers want to move into the El-Kurds’ home and others under an Israeli court ruling. Both were released hours later, according to their father.

Without explicitly naming Muna El-Kurd, 23, an Israeli police spokeswoman said “police arrested under court order a suspect (23) who is a resident of East Jerusalem, on suspicion of participating in riots that took place in Sheikh Jarrah recently.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Footage on social media showed her handcuffed and being escorted out of her home by Israeli officers earlier on Sunday.

Police did not immediately comment on her twin brother Mohammed, who turned himself in at a police station in East Jerusalem after receiving a police summons.

“What’s happening is that they (Israel) want to quiet all of our voices in Jerusalem,” said their father, Nabil El-Kurd, calling on Palestinian youth to protest outside the police station on East Jerusalem’s Salah Al-Din street.

In October last year, an Israeli court ruled in favor of Jewish settlers who say some eight Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah are living on land that used to belong to Jews.

Palestinians are appealing the decision at Israel’s Supreme Court, and the evictions are currently on hold.

Anger over the proposed evictions helped spark 11 days of violence in May between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza, whose Islamist rulers Hamas have called Israeli policy in East Jerusalem a “red line.”

Tensions could flare further in Jerusalem this week, when a Jewish right-wing march is expected to pass through the Old City’s Damascus gate. A similar march, its route diverted at the last minute, was held the same day that the Israel-Gaza fighting broke out.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza, in the 1967 Middle East war. Palestinians seek the territories for a future state.

Read more:

Israel’s Lapid set to unseat Netanyahu, form new government

Israel’s Shin Bet warns of violence as Netanyahu faces unseating

Clashes in east Jerusalem ahead of court case on Palestinians’ eviction

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman
Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement
France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh
Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity
Officials: Two trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing over 30 people Officials: Two trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing over 30 people
Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More