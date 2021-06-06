Israeli police arrest Palestinian activist twins from East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah

Israeli police detained two prominent Palestinian activists on Sunday who have become the face of a campaign to halt Palestinian evictions from a flashpoint East Jerusalem neighborhood.

Supporters of Muna and Mohammed El-Kurd, who are twins, say their detention is part of a broader Israeli effort to halt opposition to the evictions in Sheikh Jarrah, where Jewish settlers want to move into the El-Kurds’ home and others under an Israeli court ruling. Both were released hours later, according to their father.

Advertisement

Without explicitly naming Muna El-Kurd, 23, an Israeli police spokeswoman said “police arrested under court order a suspect (23) who is a resident of East Jerusalem, on suspicion of participating in riots that took place in Sheikh Jarrah recently.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Footage on social media showed her handcuffed and being escorted out of her home by Israeli officers earlier on Sunday.

Moment the 23 year old Muna el-Kurd is arrested from her home. She says “call the lawyer, don’t be afraid”.#SheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/IbASAVpVYV — لينة (@LinahAlsaafin) June 6, 2021

Police did not immediately comment on her twin brother Mohammed, who turned himself in at a police station in East Jerusalem after receiving a police summons.

“What’s happening is that they (Israel) want to quiet all of our voices in Jerusalem,” said their father, Nabil El-Kurd, calling on Palestinian youth to protest outside the police station on East Jerusalem’s Salah Al-Din street.

In October last year, an Israeli court ruled in favor of Jewish settlers who say some eight Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah are living on land that used to belong to Jews.

Palestinians are appealing the decision at Israel’s Supreme Court, and the evictions are currently on hold.

Anger over the proposed evictions helped spark 11 days of violence in May between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza, whose Islamist rulers Hamas have called Israeli policy in East Jerusalem a “red line.”

Tensions could flare further in Jerusalem this week, when a Jewish right-wing march is expected to pass through the Old City’s Damascus gate. A similar march, its route diverted at the last minute, was held the same day that the Israel-Gaza fighting broke out.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza, in the 1967 Middle East war. Palestinians seek the territories for a future state.

Read more:

Israel’s Lapid set to unseat Netanyahu, form new government

Israel’s Shin Bet warns of violence as Netanyahu faces unseating

Clashes in east Jerusalem ahead of court case on Palestinians’ eviction