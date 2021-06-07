.
.
.
.
Language

Israeli parliament to vote on approving new govt by June 14, unseating PM Netanyahu

Leader of the Israeli Yemina party, Naftali Bennett, delivers a political statement at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem, on May 30, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel/Pool/AFP)
Leader of the Israeli Yemina party, Naftali Bennett, delivers a political statement at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem, on May 30, 2021. (AFP)

Israeli parliament to vote on approving new govt by June 14, unseating PM Netanyahu

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

A vote in Israel’s legislature on approving a new government poised to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be held within a week, parliament’s speaker said on Monday, without setting a specific date.

Naftali Bennett, the nationalist politician who would replace Israel’s longest-serving leader, called on Netanyahu on Sunday to “let go” and drop any efforts to encourage defections from the new coalition that could scupper its inauguration.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Bennett urged Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, a Netanyahu loyalist, not to delay and to hold the confidence vote this Wednesday, so that the government of left-wing, rightist, centrist and Arab parties could be sworn in.

In a formal announcement to parliament, Levin noted that opposition leader Yair Lapid had informed him and Israel’s president that a coalition had been agreed, and said that under a time frame set by law, a vote to approve it would be held by June 14.

“An announcement regarding a date for the session to establish (Israel’s) 36th government will be conveyed down the line to members of parliament,” Levin said, leaving open the possibility that Netanyahu could have up to a week to try to twist arms.

If the Lapid-Bennett government fails to win a majority in parliament, Israel will likely head to its fifth election in less than two years, after an inconclusive ballot on March 23 capped by their coalition agreement.

Read more:

Announcement on confidence vote for Israel’s coalition nears

Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity

Israel’s Shin Bet warns of violence as Netanyahu faces unseating

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman
Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement
France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh
Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity
Pakistani train smashes into derailed carriages, 36 killed Pakistani train smashes into derailed carriages, 36 killed
Iranian founder of Lebanon’s Hezbollah dies due to COVID-19 infection Iranian founder of Lebanon’s Hezbollah dies due to COVID-19 infection
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More