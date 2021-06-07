.
Israeli police cancel controversial Jerusalem march due to security concerns

Far right supporters wave Israeli flags as they pass through the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City on May 24, 2017. (AFP)
AFP

Published: Updated:

Israeli police did not authorize a bid by organizers to march through east Jerusalem due to security concerns, prompting the organizers to cancel the march, a spokesperson for one of the groups said on Monday.

A top Hamas official had earlier warned of renewed violence if settler organizations hold a controversial march Thursday in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

“We warn the occupation (Israel) against letting the march approach east Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Thursday,” senior Hamas figure Khalil al-Hayya said.

“We hope the message is clear so that Thursday doesn’t become (a new) May 10,” he said, in reference to the start of last month’s 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that rules the Gaza Strip.

