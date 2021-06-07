Israeli police cancel controversial Jerusalem march due to security concerns

Israeli police did not authorize a bid by organizers to march through east Jerusalem due to security concerns, prompting the organizers to cancel the march, a spokesperson for one of the groups said on Monday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

A top Hamas official had earlier warned of renewed violence if settler organizations hold a controversial march Thursday in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

“We warn the occupation (Israel) against letting the march approach east Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Thursday,” senior Hamas figure Khalil al-Hayya said.

“We hope the message is clear so that Thursday doesn’t become (a new) May 10,” he said, in reference to the start of last month’s 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that rules the Gaza Strip.

Read more:

Israeli police arrest Palestinian activist twins from East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah

Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes, says health ministry