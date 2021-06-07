Senior Iraqi intelligence officer killed in Baghdad: Sources

Senior Iraqi intelligence officer Nebras Abu Ali was killed on Monday after gunmen opened fire on him in an area east of the capital Baghdad, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.

“Unidentified gunmen assassinated today an officer affiliated with the intelligence service, east of the capital, Baghdad,” Al Arabiya cited a security source as saying.

A source told Al Arabiya that the targeting of the intelligence service came after it had foiled several operations that were planned against the Iraqi people.

No additional details were reported and there has been no official comment from Iraq’s authorities regarding the incident.

Last March, an intelligence officer was assassinated in the Mansour district, west of the Iraqi capital.

These assassinations coincide with the continuation of military operations in pursuit of the remnants of ISIS, despite its defeat years ago.

