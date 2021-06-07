.
.
.
.
Language

Sudan expecting delivery of 48,000 tons of US wheat

Customers queue to buy bread at a bakery in Khartoum, Sudan February 19, 2020. Picture taken February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A file photo shows customers queue to buy bread at a bakery in Khartoum, Sudan February 19, 2020. (Reuters)

Sudan expecting delivery of 48,000 tons of US wheat

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Sudan is due to receive a first shipment of 48,000 tons of wheat provided as aid by the United States on Tuesday, out of a total of 300,000 tons, state news agency SUNA said.

Officials said the wheat would be in addition to 300,000 tons already harvested locally and a further 400,000 tons expected from Sudan.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sudanese authorities have previously said that the United States will supply Sudan with 300,000 tons of wheat this year, rising to 420,000 tons annually from 2022-2024, after removing Sudan from its state sponsors of terrorism list.

Read more:

Russia says Sudan has not pulled out of agreement on Russian navy

Sudan says US has committed to providing wheat and other commodities over four years

WFP to procure 200,000 tons of wheat for Sudan in 2021

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman
Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement
France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh
Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity
Officials: Two trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing over 30 people Officials: Two trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing over 30 people
Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More