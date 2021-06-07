Sudan expecting delivery of 48,000 tons of US wheat

Sudan is due to receive a first shipment of 48,000 tons of wheat provided as aid by the United States on Tuesday, out of a total of 300,000 tons, state news agency SUNA said.

Officials said the wheat would be in addition to 300,000 tons already harvested locally and a further 400,000 tons expected from Sudan.

Sudanese authorities have previously said that the United States will supply Sudan with 300,000 tons of wheat this year, rising to 420,000 tons annually from 2022-2024, after removing Sudan from its state sponsors of terrorism list.

