White House says Biden, Erdogan to have expansive discussion on bilateral ties

US President Joe Biden in his planned meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan next week will have an expansive discussion including the eastern Mediterranean, Syria, Afghanistan as well as how to deal with some differences that Washington and Ankara has, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

In a briefing to reporters, Sullivan said both Biden and Erdogan, who have known each other for many years now, were looking forward to having a “business-like” opportunity to have a broad review of bilateral ties.

