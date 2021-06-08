.
.
.
.
Language

Fire at factory in Iran’s Alborz province injures 24

A hiker ascend a foothill of the Alborz mountain range, overlooking the capital Tehran. (File photo: AP)
A hiker ascend a foothill of the Alborz mountain range, overlooking the capital Tehran. (File photo: AP)

Fire at factory in Iran’s Alborz province injures 24

Followed Unfollow

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A fire broke out in a food factory in Iran’s Alborz province on Tuesday, causing injuries to 24 people, Iranian media reported.

No explanation was given for the cause of the fire, but Mehrdad Babaei, head of the medical emergencies center in Alborz, said that it was not large and that it was contained quickly, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Fire breaks out at steel factory in Iran’s Kerman province: Fars Middle East Fire breaks out at steel factory in Iran’s Kerman province: Fars

“Except for one of the injured who has severe injuries, the other injured in this accident are in stable condition,” Babaei said.

Iranian domestic media have reported at least four fires since last Wednesday, when the largest ship in the Iranian navy caught fire and later sank in the Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances.

Later the same day, a massive fire broke out at the Shahid Tondgooyan refinery in Shahr-e-Rey, south of the capital Tehran.

There have been dozens of mysterious fires and explosions across Iran since 2020, including at sensitive military and nuclear sites.

Read more:

Fire breaks out at steel factory in Iran’s Kerman province: Fars

Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran’s Tehran

Iran navy training ship on fire at mouth of Gulf, crew evacuated

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Muslim family of four killed in ‘premeditated’ Canada truck attack Muslim family of four killed in ‘premeditated’ Canada truck attack
Pfizer vaccine ‘completely safe’ for UAE residents who got Sinopharm shot: Experts Pfizer vaccine ‘completely safe’ for UAE residents who got Sinopharm shot: Experts
White House says Biden, Erdogan to have expansive discussion on bilateral ties White House says Biden, Erdogan to have expansive discussion on bilateral ties
Hungary back pedals on Chinese university plans after massive protests Hungary back pedals on Chinese university plans after massive protests
US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab: Media US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab: Media
Canada prepares to ease quarantine rules for vaccinated travelers: Bloomberg Canada prepares to ease quarantine rules for vaccinated travelers: Bloomberg
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More