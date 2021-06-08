Fire at factory in Iran’s Alborz province injures 24

A fire broke out in a food factory in Iran’s Alborz province on Tuesday, causing injuries to 24 people, Iranian media reported.

No explanation was given for the cause of the fire, but Mehrdad Babaei, head of the medical emergencies center in Alborz, said that it was not large and that it was contained quickly, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

“Except for one of the injured who has severe injuries, the other injured in this accident are in stable condition,” Babaei said.

Iranian domestic media have reported at least four fires since last Wednesday, when the largest ship in the Iranian navy caught fire and later sank in the Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances.

Later the same day, a massive fire broke out at the Shahid Tondgooyan refinery in Shahr-e-Rey, south of the capital Tehran.

There have been dozens of mysterious fires and explosions across Iran since 2020, including at sensitive military and nuclear sites.

