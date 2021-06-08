.
.
.
.
Language

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says he is healthy, thanks supporters

An image grab on May 25, 2021 shows Hassan Nasrallah delivering a televised speech from an undisclosed location in Lebanon. (AFP)
An image grab on May 25, 2021 shows Hassan Nasrallah delivering a televised speech from an undisclosed location in Lebanon. (AFP)

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says he is healthy, thanks supporters

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said his health was good and thanked all who had asked after him in a televised speech on Tuesday.

“A human being is a human being, you get sick or tired sometimes,” Nasrallah said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Nasrallah had appeared unwell in his last speech on May 25, when he coughed throughout, but had then said he was suffering from allergies and nothing serious.

“Some people killed us off and some started looking for a successor, I reassure them,” Nasrallah said, referring to social media rumours after his last appearance that hinted at a grave illness.

Nasrallah has led the Iran-backed armed Hezbollah movement for nearly three decades turning it from one of Lebanon’s many civil war militias into a group of regional influence.

“There are some people who expressed their love and distributed bread and salt and wrote and called and I reassure these, some sent some remedies and honey,” Nasrallah said.

“I cherish their love and thank all.”

Read more: Hassan Nasrallah ridiculed in social media video following Saudi drug bust

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Muslim family of four killed in ‘premeditated’ Canada truck attack Muslim family of four killed in ‘premeditated’ Canada truck attack
Pfizer vaccine ‘completely safe’ for UAE residents who got Sinopharm shot: Experts Pfizer vaccine ‘completely safe’ for UAE residents who got Sinopharm shot: Experts
White House says Biden, Erdogan to have expansive discussion on bilateral ties White House says Biden, Erdogan to have expansive discussion on bilateral ties
Hungary back pedals on Chinese university plans after massive protests Hungary back pedals on Chinese university plans after massive protests
US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab: Media US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab: Media
Canada prepares to ease quarantine rules for vaccinated travelers: Bloomberg Canada prepares to ease quarantine rules for vaccinated travelers: Bloomberg
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More