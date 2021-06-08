MBC’s Shahid VOD service reports 43 percent subscriber growth for Ramadan 2021

Shahid, a video streaming and TV catch-up service, announced Tuesday that subscriptions to the platform reached two million by the end of Ramadan 2021, a 43 percent increase year-on-year from the 1.4 million subscribers reported in Ramadan 2020.

Shahid offers exclusive and original Arabic TV shows and movies and is operated by MBC Group, the Middle East and North Africa’s largest media company. The platform was relaunched in January 2020, with activity surging throughout the year as coronavirus restrictions on movement aimed at slowing the spread of the virus prompted customers to turn online for entertainment.

The platform was expanded to territories outside of the Middle East and North Africa region, including the United States and Canada, last year and showcases uninterrupted and ad-free content.

In a press release, MBC noted that the streaming service’s top 10 most watched titles in Ramadan 2021 generated 2.1 times more streams compared to the 10 most watched titles in 2020, with three titles this year also performing better than 2020’s number one title.

In Saudi Arabia, MBC Group also accounted for the majority of viewership of normal television throughout Ramadan, the press release read, with the media company securing a 51 percent share of total viewership in the holy month. The Group’s programs also accounted for nine of the top 10 most watched programs in the Kingdom, and 15 of the top 20 with sports content excluded.

Across the rest of the Middle East, MBC reported that MBC MASR was the most-watched TV channel in Egypt in Ramadan, with MBC IRAQ hitting a similar level in the channel’s eponymous country. In Morocco, MBC5 was also one of the top three most-watched TV channels in the country.

Last week, Shahid announced that the first Arab sci-fi drama would debut on the service. Named ‘Hell’s Gate,’ the show features a cast and crew from the Middle East and beyond.

