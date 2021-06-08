.
.
.
.
Language

Two Jordanians who infiltrated Israel in May repatriated: Jordan’s foreign ministry

Soldiers stand guard in a watchtower flying Jordanian flags, in the area of ​​Baqoura near the Israeli-Jordanian, border, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (AP)
Soldiers stand guard in a watchtower flying Jordanian flags, in the area of ​​Baqoura near the Israeli-Jordanian, border, Nov. 13, 2019. (AP)

Two Jordanians who infiltrated Israel in May repatriated: Jordan’s foreign ministry

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Jordan’s foreign ministry said that two Jordanians arrested in Israel in May were repatriated on Tuesday, after charges against them were dropped by Israel.

“The Israeli authorities have decided to withdraw the charges against Jordanian citizens Mussab Daajah and Khalifa Onouz and end their arrest,” the Jordanian ministry said in an initial statement on Tuesday.

The ministry said a few hours later that it had “received” the two Jordanian nationals “after they were released by Israel today.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A statement from Israel’s internal security agency said the two were caught in northern Israel on May 16 with knives and ropes.

“From their investigation it emerged that they planned on reaching Jerusalem and carrying out a stabbing attack against soldiers in the area of Al-Aqsa mosque compound,” the Shin Bet said in a statement.

Israel and Hamas – the Islamist group that rules the Palestinian enclave of Gaza –waged a war between May 10 and May 21 in the wake of tensions and clashes in annexed east Jerusalem, which Israel seized from Jordan in the 1967 war.

Israel’s decision not to prosecute the Jordanian suspects and to release them instead was “part of the security and diplomatic reciprocity between Israel and Jordan,” the Shin Bet said.

Jordan, which in 1994 became the second Arab state to normalize ties with Israel, had on May 25 summoned the Israeli ambassador to protest the detentions.

Several demonstrations in solidarity with the Palestinians and demanding the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador have taken place in recent weeks in Jordan.

Read more:

Israel’s Shin Bet warns of violence as Netanyahu faces unseating

Israel alleges Hamas jammed signals from destroyed AP building in Gaza

Palestinian teen bears scars of eviction battle in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Muslim family of four killed in ‘premeditated’ Canada truck attack Muslim family of four killed in ‘premeditated’ Canada truck attack
Pfizer vaccine ‘completely safe’ for UAE residents who got Sinopharm shot: Experts Pfizer vaccine ‘completely safe’ for UAE residents who got Sinopharm shot: Experts
White House says Biden, Erdogan to have expansive discussion on bilateral ties White House says Biden, Erdogan to have expansive discussion on bilateral ties
Hungary back pedals on Chinese university plans after massive protests Hungary back pedals on Chinese university plans after massive protests
US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab: Media US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab: Media
Canada prepares to ease quarantine rules for vaccinated travelers: Bloomberg Canada prepares to ease quarantine rules for vaccinated travelers: Bloomberg
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More