Iraq releases Iran-aligned commander arrested in May: Officials

Iraq has released an Iran-aligned militia commander arrested in May on what the military said were terrorism-related charges, government and paramilitary officials said on Wednesday.

The Iraqi judiciary had found no compelling evidence for the charges against Qasim Muslih, one government and one paramilitary official said.

