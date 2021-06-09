.
Iraq releases Iran-aligned commander arrested in May: Officials

A photo shows Qasim Muslih, a commander in the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) militias. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Baghdad

Iraq has released an Iran-aligned militia commander arrested in May on what the military said were terrorism-related charges, government and paramilitary officials said on Wednesday.

The Iraqi judiciary had found no compelling evidence for the charges against Qasim Muslih, one government and one paramilitary official said.

