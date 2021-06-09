Russian soldier killed, three more injured in Syria from IED blast
A Russian soldier has been killed and three more wounded in a blast from an improvised explosive device during a patrol in northern Syria, Russian news agencies reported Wednesday, citing the defense ministry.
“One Russian serviceman died as a result of the explosion,” the Russian defense ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies, adding that three more soldiers had been hospitalized but were in a stable condition.
