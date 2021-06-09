.
.
.
.
Language

Russian soldier killed, three more injured in Syria from IED blast

Russian soldiers reposition in the town of Derouna Arha near the Syrian border with Turkey on June 16, 2020. (AFP)
Russian soldiers reposition in the town of Derouna Arha near the Syrian border with Turkey on June 16, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
Syria crisis

Russian soldier killed, three more injured in Syria from IED blast

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

A Russian soldier has been killed and three more wounded in a blast from an improvised explosive device during a patrol in northern Syria, Russian news agencies reported Wednesday, citing the defense ministry.

“One Russian serviceman died as a result of the explosion,” the Russian defense ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies, adding that three more soldiers had been hospitalized but were in a stable condition.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
COVID-19 pandemic shakes up rankings of world’s most livable cities COVID-19 pandemic shakes up rankings of world’s most livable cities
Syria responds to ‘Israeli aggression’ after explosions heard in Damascus Syria responds to ‘Israeli aggression’ after explosions heard in Damascus
Canada’s Trudeau deems killing of Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’ Canada’s Trudeau deems killing of Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’
Israeli air strikes kills eight fighters in Syria: Monitor Israeli air strikes kills eight fighters in Syria: Monitor
Fire at factory in Iran’s Alborz province injures 24 Fire at factory in Iran’s Alborz province injures 24
US pharmacist jailed for three years for tampering with COVID-19 vaccines US pharmacist jailed for three years for tampering with COVID-19 vaccines
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More