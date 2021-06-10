Baghdad airport attack carried out with ‘booby-trapped drone’

A rocket attack on Wednesday evening targeting Baghdad airport, where US soldiers are posted, was carried out with a “booby-trapped drone”, a security official told AFP – a technique increasingly used by pro-Iran groups.

An hour earlier five rockets had targeted an airbase to the north where US sub-contractors operate, another security source said.

The US routinely blames such attacks – which also regularly target US interests at other installations, including Baghdad airport – on Iran-backed factions.

US troops are in Iraq as part of a military coalition that was established to fight ISIS, a campaign that Iraq’s government declared won in late 2017.

The rocket attacks are seen as a means to pressure Washington into removing all its remaining personnel, whom Iran-linked factions view as an occupying force.