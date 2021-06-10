.
France working with partners on financing mechanism for Lebanon: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he addresses media representatives at a press conference on the second day of an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he was working with international partners to create a financial mechanism that would ensure key Lebanese public services can continue to work as the country grapples with a severe crisis.

Macron told a news conference he would defend his efforts to push the formation of a government that would lead to reforms and unlock international aid.

