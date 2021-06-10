.
.
.
.
Language

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces on arrest mission

Member of the Israeli security forces patrol in the area where Israeli police in annexed east Jerusalem shot dead a Palestinian with special needs on May 30, 2020. (AFP)
Member of the Israeli security forces patrol in the area where Israeli police in annexed east Jerusalem shot dead a Palestinian with special needs on May 30, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces on arrest mission

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Three Palestinians were killed early Thursday by special Israeli forces who were on an arrest mission in the northern West Bank, sources on both sides said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

One of the Palestinians killed was suspected of having carried out a shooting attack against Israeli soldiers, an Israeli security official said.

The other two were members of the Palestinian Authority security forces who witnessed the initial exchange of fire.

An Israeli security official told AFP that special forces were in Jenin seeking “to arrest two terrorists who had carried out a shooting attack.”

“One Palestinian who opened fire on the forces was shot dead,” he said.

The Palestinian health ministry identified him as Jamil al-Amuri.

Israeli forces kill young Palestinian man in West Bank: Security sources Middle East Israeli forces kill young Palestinian man in West Bank: Security sources

According to the Israeli official, after the initial incident, Palestinians at the scene “opened fire on the Israeli forces,” and in an ensuing exchange, “two additional Palestinians were killed.”

Palestinian security officials identified the two as members of the Palestinian Authority’s military intelligence department, Adham Eleiwi and Taysir Issa.

No Israeli forces were wounded in the incident, the Israeli official told AFP.

Israeli forces frequently carry out arrest raids in the occupied West Bank. On May 25, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian during one such raid near Ramallah.

Read more:

Forest fire near Jerusalem contained after villages evacuated

‘She screams when someone comes near’: Israel-Hamas fighting traumatize Gaza children

Israel frees Palestinian-Jordanian bus bomber after 20 years

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
US-based Iranian professor under fire for hiding facts about 1988 massacre US-based Iranian professor under fire for hiding facts about 1988 massacre
Five rockets target Iraq’s Balad airbase housing US contractors, no casualties Five rockets target Iraq’s Balad airbase housing US contractors, no casualties
Sudan will not lift wheat, furnace oil, cooking gas subsidies this year Sudan will not lift wheat, furnace oil, cooking gas subsidies this year
Two police officers protecting Pakistan polio vaccination team shot dead Two police officers protecting Pakistan polio vaccination team shot dead
Saudi Arabia logs 1,274 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours Saudi Arabia logs 1,274 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours
Baghdad airport attack carried out with ‘booby-trapped drone’ Baghdad airport attack carried out with ‘booby-trapped drone’
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More